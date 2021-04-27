Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

BFSA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

ETR BFSA opened at €63.10 ($74.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17. Befesa has a 52 week low of €26.80 ($31.53) and a 52 week high of €63.80 ($75.06).

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

