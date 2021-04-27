KeyCorp Boosts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $60.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $287,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 151,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

