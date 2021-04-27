KeyCorp Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $80.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Huber Research raised Snap from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised Snap from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $60.02 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $604,687.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,498,950.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.