KeyCorp Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

