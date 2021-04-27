KeyCorp Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $335.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $313.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.77.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.95. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,975,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

