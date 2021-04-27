Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYYWF. Investec initiated coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt raised shares of Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:KYYWF remained flat at $$41.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

