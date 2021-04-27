Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.78 and a 52 week high of C$19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

