KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $587,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

