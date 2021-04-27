KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $22.00 price target on the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KREF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $587,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $86,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

