KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KREF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.08.

KREF stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,139,000 after purchasing an additional 194,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

