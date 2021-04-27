KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.71.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $335.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.66 and a 200 day moving average of $278.46. KLA has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

