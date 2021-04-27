KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.94.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $335.81 on Tuesday. KLA has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.