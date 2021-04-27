KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,193.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3,197.22. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

