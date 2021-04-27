Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at National Bankshares

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GUD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.40. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of C$699.19 million and a P/E ratio of 17.02.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

