Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.18 ($122.57).

Several analysts have recently commented on KBX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ETR:KBX traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €104.40 ($122.82). 160,641 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

