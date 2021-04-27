Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

NYSE KEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 106,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,842. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

