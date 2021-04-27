Krilogy Financial LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

