Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

KRNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Krones alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.