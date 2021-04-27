Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 2,768 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $111,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,399,788.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.