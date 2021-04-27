L.B. Foster (FSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $115.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.47 million. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

