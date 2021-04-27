L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

