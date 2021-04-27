L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
