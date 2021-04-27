L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

NYSE LHX opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.54. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 55.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $806,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 493.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 196,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after buying an additional 163,732 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

