Laboratory Co. of America (LH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.92. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $153.72 and a 12-month high of $266.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.