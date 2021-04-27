LABS Group (LABS) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $29.89 million and $3.12 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00280897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.71 or 0.00996638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.50 or 0.00728361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,737.66 or 0.99974503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

