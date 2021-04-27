LafargeHolcim’s (HCMLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

HCMLY stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

