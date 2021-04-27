Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. 2,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,876. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $656,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

