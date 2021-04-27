Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 56.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $16.92 million and approximately $135,830.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 86.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

