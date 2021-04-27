Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $182.00 at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSTR. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.87.

Landstar System stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.96. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

