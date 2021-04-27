Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.37.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.30. 3,162,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

