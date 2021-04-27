Laurentian Cuts Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target to C$1.10

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price target lowered by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:ATY opened at C$0.67 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$79.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.55.

In other Atico Mining news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at C$934,200. Insiders have sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339 over the last three months.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

