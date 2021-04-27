Lawson Products (LAWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Lawson Products to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. On average, analysts expect Lawson Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAWS opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.53 million, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAWS. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

