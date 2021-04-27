Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Lennox International updated its FY21 guidance to $11.40-12.00 EPS.

Shares of LII stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.80. 692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,481. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $173.24 and a 12 month high of $348.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

