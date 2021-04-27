Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $308.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $286.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Shares of LII opened at $332.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $173.24 and a 52-week high of $348.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

