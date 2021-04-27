Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post sales of $165.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.56 million to $167.39 million. Life Storage posted sales of $146.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $689.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.90 million to $701.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $733.19 million, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

LSI stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Life Storage by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Life Storage by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

