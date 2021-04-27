Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,337,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,880,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.14. 37,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,841. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -87.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

