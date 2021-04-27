Linde (NYSE:LIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $289.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

