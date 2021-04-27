Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $274.38 Average PT from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $289.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $292.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

