Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0536 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $147,591.50 and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,314.11 or 1.00121281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00042126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00135698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001832 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

