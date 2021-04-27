Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.42.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $387.19 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.84 and its 200-day moving average is $326.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

