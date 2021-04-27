Littelfuse (LFUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.76-1.92 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.76-1.92 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.56 and a 200-day moving average of $249.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

