LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVX opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $312.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

