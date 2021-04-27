Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE LYG opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.