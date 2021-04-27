Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $458.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $458.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.74. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.