Loop Capital Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

