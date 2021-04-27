Lufax (NYSE:LU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Lufax stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

