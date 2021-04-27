Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,324. The company has a market cap of $557.14 million, a PE ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

