Lympo Achieves Market Cap of $35.43 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Lympo has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $35.43 million and approximately $621,313.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00780862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00097986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.73 or 0.08116464 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.