M/I Homes (MHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MHO opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

