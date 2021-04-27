Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.