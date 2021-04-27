Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.25.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.