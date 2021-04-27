Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $291,218.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $254,655.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,678.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

